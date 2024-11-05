Joe Rogan Makes Last-Minute Endorsement

Joe Rogan had, notably, not endorsed a presidential candidate this election cycle—until nearly the last possible moment. The podcaster and former UFC commentator weighed in on Monday night, throwing his support behind Donald Trump. In a post on X touting his latest podcast episode, on which he interviewed "the great and powerful @elonmusk," Rogan says of Musk, "He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast." (Rogan is also clearly a fan of Musk, about whom he also said, "If it wasn't for him we'd be f---ed.")

Trump was quick to mention the endorsement at one of his Monday rallies in Pennsylvania, saying of Rogan, "He doesn't do that stuff. And he tends to be a little bit more liberal than some of the people in this room." Rogan has recently had both Trump and his VP pick, JD Vance, on the Joe Rogan Experience. But interestingly, Rogan had previously irked Trump when the podcaster praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and back in 2022, Rogan called Trump a threat to democracy. As for why Kamala Harris hasn't appeared on Rogan's podcast, CNN reports that Rogan declined an offer from her campaign because her team wanted him to travel to her for a short interview, and he believes it's better to do longer interviews at his Texas studio. (More Joe Rogan stories.)