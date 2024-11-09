Nevada Reelects Rosen

Democrats have held onto a Nevada Senate seat after a close race in the state, which went to President Biden in 2020 and President-elect Donald Trump this time. Sen. Jacky Rosen won a second term by defeating Republican Sam Brown. Rosen campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada but stayed away from the Democratic National Convention this summer, per Politico . The incumbent stressed her willingness to work with Republicans during the campaign; one-third of the voters in Nevada are registered independents. The AP did not call the race until early Saturday, once almost all the votes were counted.

"Thank you, Nevada!" Rosen posted Saturday on X, per the New York Times. "I'm honored and grateful to continue serving as your United States Senator." Brown, who was outspent by Rosen and received little help from the national Republican Party, issued a statement saying, "This is not a conclusion, but the beginning of a renewed fight for our values and our nation's greatness. Thank you for believing in this vision for Nevada and for America." Republicans were counting on Trump winning the state and enough of that support carrying over to Brown.

Trump, who endorsed Brown, became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry Nevada since George W. Bush in 2004, per the Guardian. It's Trump's sixth battleground state victory in the election and puts his electoral vote count at 301. The AP called that race Friday night when it determined the president-elect's 46,000-vote lead could not be overcome. (Democrats have lost Senate seats elsewhere, including Nevada.)