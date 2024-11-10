SNL to Trump: 'We Have Been With You All Along'

Saturday Night Live opened its first show since the re-election of Donald Trump on a somber note, with cast members seemingly lamenting the "shocking and even horrifying" results. Then came the jokey pivot. "And that is why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump: We have been with you all along," said Keenan Thompson. "We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you," added Bowen Yang, per NBC News. Ego Nwodim boasted that she was among the "proud 8%" of Black women who voted for Trump. "We see ourselves in you," she said. "We look at you and think, 'That's me.'"