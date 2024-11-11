It May Be Clint's Final Film. So Where Is the Fanfare?

One of the films that opened over the weekend to strong reviews is Juror #2 , a courtroom drama directed by none other than Clint Eastwood. If the film's existence comes as a surprise, it's no wonder: Warner Bros. put it in only a relative handful of theaters—about 30—in big cities, reports Variety . And beyond the standard internet trailer, the studio is not supporting it with a marketing push. Which seems odd, given that this is the 94-year-old Eastwood's 40th film as a director and, quite possibly, his last, notes a story in the Wall Street Journal .

"The hushed release of a Hollywood legend's potential swan-song creation is the latest sign of how the world of cinema has been upended by shifting corporate strategies and the question of what kind of film can draw moviegoers to the cineplex," per the Journal. "A casualty of that is the relationship between studios and talent, with filmmakers having less say in how their art is released." Eastwood himself is not quoted in the stories. The studio says it's not a diss of Eastwood, that Juror #2 was always meant to go straight to streaming on its Max service. (There is some skepticism about this.) Releasing it to theaters first, albeit a small number of them, at least ensures it qualifies for awards.

Still, the quiet opening for such a big name is "peculiar," per a previous story in Variety, one suggesting the studio was "burying it." And some industry observers agree. "This is Clint Eastwood, one of the very few people who can be called iconic," Stephen Galloway of Chapman University's film school tells the Journal. "When you do this to him, it sends a real message of disloyalty and lack of faith in talent." It might also speak to the financial struggles of modern studios, he adds. Meanwhile, the movie has 92% positive reviews at Rotten Tomatoes. (More Clint Eastwood stories.)