Jon Stewart Isn't Buying the 'Too Woke' Theory

Jon Stewart weighed in on the election results Monday night, and he took aim in particular at one theory in wide circulation —that Democrats lost because they were "too woke." The problem, says Stewart, is "I just don't recall seeing any Democrats running on woke s--t," reports Deadline . He then played a montage of clips showing Democratic candidates taking conservative views on everything from trans issues to the border—and even Kamala Harris talking about the Glock she owns. "Those are the Democrats," Stewart said, per the Daily Beast . "They didn't talk about pronouns. They didn't say 'Latinx.' It was the opposite."

So what did happen? Not such a big mystery. "When all is said and done we had a free and fair election in which the Democrats had been prepared for almost every scenario but one," Stewart said. "It turns out the election was stolen by more people voting for Donald Trump. It's quite a caper." In Stewart's view, Democrats got "shellacked" because "the country felt that government wasn't working for them and that Democrats in particular were taking their hard-earned money and giving it to people who didn't deserve it as much as them." But he offered some consolation to the losing side: "This isn't forever." He showed a map of Ronald Reagan's winning red map in 1984 and noted that people back then were saying Democrats were done. But eight years later, one was back in office. Watch his assessment. (More Election 2024 stories.)