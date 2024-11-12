Chris Wallace Ditches CNN to Go 'Where the Action Seems to Be'

Veteran news anchor Chris Wallace wants to go "where the action seems to be." He tells the Daily Beast that he won't be re-upping his contract with CNN, the network he defected to after leaving Fox News three years ago. The 77-year-old journalist hopes to head next to an independent platform like streaming or a podcast, though he's not yet quite sure what form that platform will take. "Not knowing is part of the challenge," he said. "I'm waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven't thought of at all."

The New York Times notes that Wallace originally came to CNN to host its CNN+ streaming service, which "imploded" only weeks after its launch. Per USA Today, Wallace, son of late 60 Minutes host Mike Wallace, has had a complicated relationship with politics, both loving it and tiring of it at times. "I've got a lot more interests than just politics," he told the paper in 2022 of his interview-style show streaming on Max, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "I love entertainment, and I love sports and I'm fascinated by business and I'm very interested in culture. I just frankly got tired of covering politics implicitly."

But in an October interview with the Arizona Republic, Wallace admitted he keeps getting sucked back in to the political sphere. "God help me, I still love it," he said. "I still am excited—you know, by all the things that I do. I love covering a political campaign. I love the interviews I do." Wallace, who currently hosts CNN's The Chris Wallace Show on Saturdays, has no complaints about his soon-to-be ex-employer. "I have nothing but positive things to say. CNN has been very good to me," he told the Daily Beast.

He also doesn't seem that stressed about leaping headlong into the unknown. "This is the first time in 55 years I've been between jobs," he said. "I am actually excited and liberated by that." In a statement, CNN CEO and Chairman Mark Thompson called Wallace "one of the most respected political journalists in the news business" and added, "We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he's brought to all his work at CNN." Much more from Wallace from his chat with the Daily Beast here. (More Chris Wallace stories.)