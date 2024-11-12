Passenger Describes Bullets Hitting Plane Above Haiti

It turns out that two passenger planes were struck by gunfire over Haiti on Monday—first, a Spirit Airlines jet, and then a second from JetBlue. Not surprisingly, both airlines have canceled flights to and from the country for the time being, reports Reuters. American Airlines has done the same. Authorities blame gangs for deliberately shooting at the planes near the international airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince, per the AP. The violence comes as the nation descends further into gang violence amid political turmoil.