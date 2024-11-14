Investigators: Fake Bear Used in Insurance Stunt

If you're going to dress up like a bear to commit insurance fraud, at least dress up like a bear that actually exists in your state. Authorities in Southern California say four men overlooked that bit of common sense, among others, and now face charges of fraud and conspiracy, reports the Los Angeles Times. The men submitted startling video—see it here—of a brown bear entering a 2010 Rolls-Royce at Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains at night and ripping it to shreds. "Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," according to a statement from the state Insurance Department.