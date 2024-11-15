Star of the New Snow White Criticized Over Trump Posts

The star of Disney's updated, live-action version of Snow White is facing backlash from Trump voters after she posted on social media about her disappointment following the election. Rachel Zegler, who also starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake and as Lucy Gray Baird in the Hunger Games prequel, is playing the titular princess in the Disney movie slated to be released in spring of 2025. But, per the New York Post , some are promising to boycott the film, or even going so far as to urge Disney to cancel the movie, following Zegler's posts to her Instagram story, which expire after 24 hours, Newsweek reports.

"May trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace," she wrote. "I find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in." In a separate post, she said the number of votes for a "man who threatens our democracy" shows the "deep, deep sickness" that has taken hold in the US. "It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity. there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. i could go on. i won't. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f*** this," she wrote, ultimately concluding, "I will love through these four years as best i can. f*** donald trump." (More Election 2024 stories.)