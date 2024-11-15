Malcolm X's Daughters File $100M Suit Over Assassination

Three of Malcolm X's daughters have filed a $100 million suit against some of the nation's top law enforcement and intelligence agencies, alleging those groups knew of threats against their father's life and did nothing to stop his assassination at age 39. Per the AP , the complaint brought by Ilyasah Shabazz and her siblings, along with the estate of the late civil-rights leader, points the finger at the FBI, CIA, DOJ, and NYPD in the 1965 shooting death of the former Malcolm Little, who eventually changed his name to Malcolm X, then El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. The suit claims these groups didn't intervene to stop the assassination plot when they should have, then spent a decade covering it up, per the Hill .

"We believe that they all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X, one of the greatest thought leaders of the 20th century," attorney Ben Crump said at a Friday news briefing, per Reuters. The civil rights activist was gunned down at Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965, shot 21 times by three men as his wife and four daughters prepared to watch him speak. The three suspects were convicted, but in 2021, two of those convictions were overturned after investigators said some of the evidence had been "shaky," per the AP. That same year, Malcolm X's family produced a letter that had been written in 2011 by NYPD officer Raymond Wood, who died in 2020, per USA Today.

Wood claimed he was told to cajole members of Malcolm X's security team to commit crimes, strictly so they could be arrested and therefore leave Malcolm X vulnerable to an attack. "At that time, I was not aware that Malcolm X was the target," Wood wrote. Malcolm X's family now claims in a release that the agencies in question were suspicious of Black activism, believing it to be a national security threat—"resulting in the unchecked targeting of prominent leaders," including Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., per the Hill.

story continues below

"As a direct result of the defendants' intentional, bad faith, willful, wanton, reckless, unreasonable, and/or deliberately indifferent acts and omissions, Malcolm X was deprived of his federal constitutional rights, was robbed of his life and freedom, and sustained severe physical, emotional, and monetary damages," the suit states. Crump says he hopes officials review the complaint and "learn all the dastardly deeds that were done by their predecessors and try to right these historic wrongs," per the AP. The four main agencies named in the suit have yet to comment. (More Malcolm X stories.)