Cops: US Tourist Used Fingernails to Vandalize Tokyo Shrine

An American tourist who arrived in Japan with his family on Monday might be staying in the country for a lot longer than he had intended. Police say 65-year-old Steve Lee Hayes vandalized a pillar at one of the country's most prominent Shinto shrines on his second day in the country, CNN reports. He could face up to three years in prison, or a fine of up to around $2,000. Police say Hayes used his fingernails to carve five letters representing the names of family members into the pillar to Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine, reports Reuters .

Police say Hayes told them he carved the letters in a space a few inches wide as a prank, Kyodo News reports. After staff at the shrine noticed the damage Tuesday, they called police, who arrested Hayes at his hotel the next day after reviewing security video. The letters were carved into a wooden pillar known as a torii gate, NBC News reports.

Japan is experiencing a boom in tourism, with visitor numbers for this year on course to beat the record of 31.9 million set in 2019, Reuters reports. The rise in tourist numbers, however, has also brought a rise in complaints about bad behavior and overtourism at sites like Mount Fuji. CNN reports that a 61-year-old Austrian tourist was arrested in September for having sex on the grounds of a shrine in Kesennuma, a town around 300 miles north of Tokyo. (More Japan stories.)