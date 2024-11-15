Someone Wanted to Watch Tom Brady Play a Bit Too Much

The bloom may have worn off the Tom Brady rose for Gisele Bundchen some time ago, but a New Hampshire woman's infatuation for the former New England Patriot spurred her to fork over nearly $6,000 for tickets to watch him play against his old team—except the money wasn't hers to begin with. NBC Boston reports that a federal judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Stephanie Pratt to 30 months behind bars and three years of supervised release, following her guilty plea over the summer to a wire fraud charge. She'd been accused of stealing almost $500,000 from her employer, some of which she used to fund her 2021 trip to Gillette Stadium, where Brady had returned to face the Patriots as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The plot: Boston 25 reports that Pratt lifted $492,325.34 over a period of more than six years from the company she worked for in Hinsdale, a scheme she was able to pull off in her role as the firm's office administrator, with access to its credit cards and bank accounts. Prosecutors say Pratt blew the stolen cash on such items as a hot tub, plane tickets, $50,000 worth of products from Amazon.com, and "miscellaneous herbs and spices," per NBC. She also ponied up more than $5,600 for tickets to that Brady-Patriots matchup, says US Attorney Jane Young.