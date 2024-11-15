Former NFL Linebacker Charged Over Capitol Riot

Antwione Williams, 31, drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016, accused of assaulting police
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2024 2:48 PM CST
Former NFL Linebacker Charged Over Capitol Riot
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver.   (AP Photo/Mark Reis)

The Justice Department is continuing to pursue individuals allegedly involved in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol following the election of Donald Trump, as evidenced by Thursday's arrest of a former NFL linebacker. In what ABC News reports is "the first newly filed Capitol breach case brought by federal prosecutors since Election Day," 31-year-old Antwione Williams, a 2016 Detroit Lions fifth-round draft pick who later bounced around other teams, faces seven charges, including assaulting, resisting, and impeding police; civil disorder; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. A charging document unsealed Thursday following Williams' arrest in Savannah, Georgia, alleges he was among the first people to breach the restricted perimeter, per CBS News.

Body camera footage allegedly shows him striking an officer on the head and pulling bike racks from the police line. In another video, he's allegedly seen grabbing two officers. FBI agents ultimately identified him with "the help of a signature key fob that he was seen wearing on his belt loop during the riot that they cross-referenced with other pictures from his social media profiles," per ABC. Credit card records also place Williams in the area on Jan. 6, 2021, per CBS. An arraignment date has not been set, per the Detroit Free Press. President-elect Trump has said he will consider presidential pardons for the more than 1,000 individuals who've been convicted or pleaded guilty to crimes related to Jan. 6, viewing them as unfairly treated "patriots." (More Jan. 6 stories.)

