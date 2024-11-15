Trump Picks Steven Cheung for Communications Director

But still no word on who will be press secretary
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2024 2:04 PM CST
Steven Cheung, center, walks before Donald Trump cast his vote on Election Day in Palm Beach, Fla.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Trump announced Friday that Steven Cheung, who's been a campaign spokesman, will become White House communications director. He'll also be an assistant to the president, CNN reports. Sergio Gor also will be an assistant to the president, in addition to serving as director of presidential personnel. "Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," a statement from Trump said. The president-elect has not yet named a press secretary.

Cheung advocated forcefully for Trump during the campaign, per NPR. Among other things, he blamed Vice President Harris' rhetoric for the assassination attempts against Trump. Cheung also regularly attributed criticism or unfavorable coverage to "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is one victim, he said, in addition to being a "truly demented and deranged man." Cheung promised to release video of a confrontation that occurred when Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery, per CNN, but has not. (More President-elect Trump stories.)

