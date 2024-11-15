Trump Picks Steven Cheung for Communications Director

President-elect Trump announced Friday that Steven Cheung, who's been a campaign spokesman, will become White House communications director. He'll also be an assistant to the president, CNN reports. Sergio Gor also will be an assistant to the president, in addition to serving as director of presidential personnel. "Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," a statement from Trump said. The president-elect has not yet named a press secretary.