Audiences, Studios Seem to Await Wicked, Gladiator II

Moviegoers were not yet feeling the holiday spirit this weekend, or at least not the cheer Red One was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold $34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers. For traditional studios, a $34.1 million debut against a $200 million-plus production budget would be a clear indication of a flop. But Red One was released by Amazon MGM Studios, which has the luxury of playing the long game, accounting not only for global box office but for its life on Prime Video for years to come, the AP reports.

This weekend is a bit of a stopover before the Thanksgiving tentpoles arrive. Next weekend, Wicked and Gladiator II will face off in theaters, with Moana 2, which also stars Johnson, sailing in the Wednesday before the holiday. Gladiator II also got a bit of a head start internationally, where it opened in 63 markets this weekend to gross $87 million. That's a record for filmmaker Ridley Scott and for an R-rated international release from Paramount. It will open in the US and Canada on Friday.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.