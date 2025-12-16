Nick Reiner Will Be Charged With 2 Counts of Murder

Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday. "Today, I'm here to announce that our office will be filing charges against Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, actor, director Rob Reiner and photographer, producer Michel Singer Reiner," Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman said, per the Los Angeles Times . "These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon that being a knife."

The special circumstances make Reiner, 32, eligible for the death penalty, KTLA reports. Hochman said a decision whether to pursue the death penalty will be made at a later date. The DA didn't provide any more details on the circumstances of the double murder. He urged the media to avoid "rumors" and "hearsay" in the case. "Evidence is something we will be presenting in a court of law to meet the standard of proof we meet in every criminal case," he said.

The announcement of the charges came two days after the couple was found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of the killing and jailed hours later. He had been expected to make an initial court appearance earlier Tuesday, but his attorney Alan Jackson said he was not brought from the jail to the courthouse for medical reasons and the appearance would not come before Wednesday. Jackson did not comment further on the case, and Nick Reiner has not yet entered a plea.