US Recognizes 'President-Elect' of Venezuela

The US government recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as the "president-elect" of the South American country on Tuesday, months after President Nicolás Maduro claimed to have won the July election. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized González in a post on X in which he also demanded "respect for the will" of Venezuelan voters, the AP reports. President Biden's administration has said González earned the most votes in the disputed July 28 election but until now, it fell short of acknowledging him as president-elect.