Texas Board Votes to Approve Controversial Curriculum

Critics say Bible-heavy public school curriculum is akin to 'religious indoctrination'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2024 8:35 PM CST
If approved, the curriculum will be available to schools next year.   (Getty Images/Daisy-Daisy)

A new Texas public school curriculum criticized for focusing too much on Christianity passed a preliminary Texas State Board of Education vote on Tuesday. A measure to reject the state-produced Bluebonnet Learning curriculum was defeated in an 8-7 vote, with three Republicans siding with the board's four Democrats, the New York Times reports. It is up to schools whether they adopt the curriculum—but those who do so can get an extra $40 per student per year. A final vote on the curriculum is expected Friday.

  • The K-5 curriculum incorporates lessons from the Bible as early as kindergarten, with a "Golden Rule" kindergarten lesson focusing heavily on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount and making only brief mentions of other religions. A first grade "Sharing Stories" unit includes the Parable of the Prodigal Son from the New Testament, reports CNN. Critics say the Christian stories and ideas are presented without being introduced as religious beliefs.

  • In a press release days before the vote, Texas AFT, one of the state's largest teachers' unions, said it "believes that not only do these materials violate the separation of church and state and the academic freedom of our classroom, but also the sanctity of the teaching profession.
  • Critics say the curriculum has other problems, including the downplaying of the role of racism and slavery in American history, the San Antonio Express-News reports. A kindergarten lesson instructs teachers to tell children that Founding Fathers including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson "realized that slavery was wrong and founded the country so that Americans could be free," ignoring the fact that both men were slaveowners, reports the Texas Tribune.
  • Supporters say the Bible plays a big part in American history, the Times reports. The curriculum will "allow our students to better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the US Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement and the American Revolution," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

  • "Of course, the Bible is an important part of history and American society. And of course, students should learn about the Bible as literature and history in the context of a secular curriculum," Charles Haynes, a senior fellow for religious liberty at the Freedom Forum, tells CNN. "But inserting faith-based lessons into public school classrooms, which sounds like what is intended here, is not the study of history or literature. It is religious indoctrination."
  • The Times notes that as conservative Christians push to expand the role of religion in public schools, similar lessons may be adopted by other states, and the Texas curriculum "may also offer a playbook for the White House" after Donald Trump returns to the presidency.
