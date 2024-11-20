Texas Board Votes to Approve Controversial Curriculum

A new Texas public school curriculum criticized for focusing too much on Christianity passed a preliminary Texas State Board of Education vote on Tuesday. A measure to reject the state-produced Bluebonnet Learning curriculum was defeated in an 8-7 vote, with three Republicans siding with the board's four Democrats, the New York Times reports. It is up to schools whether they adopt the curriculum—but those who do so can get an extra $40 per student per year. A final vote on the curriculum is expected Friday.

The K-5 curriculum incorporates lessons from the Bible as early as kindergarten, with a "Golden Rule" kindergarten lesson focusing heavily on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount and making only brief mentions of other religions. A first grade "Sharing Stories" unit includes the Parable of the Prodigal Son from the New Testament, reports CNN. Critics say the Christian stories and ideas are presented without being introduced as religious beliefs.