Tourist Deaths in Laos Are Part of a Bigger Problem

A second Australian teenager has died from suspected methanol poisoning after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, bringing the death toll to six in what is believed to be a mass poisoning. The deaths have drawn attention to the longstanding problem of tainted alcohol in Southeast Asia, where despite warnings from governments, many tourists are unaware of the dangers, the BBC reports. The six young people, including an American man, a British woman, and two Danish women, are all believed to have consumed tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, long known as a party town for backpackers.

Methanol. Methanol, a toxic form of alcohol used in products like antifreeze, is colorless and flavorless, with a smell similar to the kind of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks, making it hard to detect. Unscrupulous bars have been known to add it to mixed drinks to save money on spirits like vodka and give drinks more "kick," the AP reports. Even as little as half a shot can be lethal, but it takes up to 24 hours for symptoms like vomiting and abdominal pain to appear. Methanol is "broken down by the body into chemical compounds that attack the organs," per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.