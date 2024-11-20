2 Bee Gees Drummers Die 4 Days Apart

Band's original drummer, plus drummer from its disco era, were both in their 70s
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 20, 2024 7:11 AM CST
Two drummers for the Bee Gees died within four days of one another this month. Dennis Bryon, 76, died last Thursday; on Monday, Colin "Smiley" Petersen died at 78. Petersen was the band's original drummer, and played during the band's "hit ballads" era from 1967-70 on songs including "I've Gotta Get a Message to You" and "To Love Somebody," the New York Times reports. He was briefly replaced by Geoff Bridgford before the Bee Gees, made up of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, decided to opt for touring drummers instead of full-time members, the Guardian reports. That's where Bryon came in; he played hits from the band's disco era including the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which featured such iconic songs as "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep is Your Love," "You Should Be Dancing," "More Than a Woman."

Both Petersen and Bryon later played for Bee Gees tribute bands, Bryon for the Italian Bee Gees and Petersen with the Best of the Bee Gees tribute show—he reportedly performed as recently as last week. He is said to have died after a fall, according to other members of the tribute show. No cause of death was given for Bryon, who was mourned on Facebook by his bandmate in another group, Amen Corner, Blue Weaver. "This was such a shock," Weaver wrote. "Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive…" (More Bee Gees stories.)

