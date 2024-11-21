Another Forbes '30 Under 30' Pick Is Arrested

A tech entrepreneur featured on a Forbes "30 Under 30" list in 2021 could be facing more than 40 years in prison. Joanna Smith-Griffin, now 33, has been charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, and identity theft, Quartz reports. Smith-Griffin founded the artificial intelligence start-up AllHere Education in 2016. Federal prosecutors say Smith-Griffin, who was arrested in North Carolina on Tuesday, lied to investors about the company's revenue and contracts. She allegedly sold some of her stake in the company after its valuation went up and used the proceeds to pay for her wedding and a new house.

In 2021, Smith-Griffin told investors that the company had generated $3.7 million in revenue in 2020, when the real figure was $11,000, prosecutors said. She also falsely claimed that eight school districts, including the New York City Department of Education and Atlanta Public Schools, were using her company's technology, prosecutors said. Only two districts were using AllHere technology at the time and New York and Atlanta were not among them, the New York Times reports.

AllHere's products include the AI chatbot "Ed," used by districts including the Los Angeles Unified School District. A district spokeswoman tells the Times that the "indictment and the allegations represent, if true, a disturbing and disappointing house of cards that deceived and victimized many across the country."

"Her alleged actions impacted the potential for improved learning environments across major school districts by selfishly prioritizing personal expenses," FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy said in a statement.

"AllHere is now in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, its employees have been laid off, and AllHere is under the control of a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee," prosecutors said.

Smith-Griffin joins the likes of Sam Bankman-Fried, Charlie Javice, Martin Shkreli, and Caroline Ellison on the list of "30 Under 30" picks who have been imprisoned or indicted. Boston University School of Law's Review of Banking & Financial Law calls it a "pipeline to prison" phenomenon. Arwa Mahdawi at the Guardian says it "isn't just a list, it's a mentality: a pressure to achieve great things before youth slips away from you"—and "the pressure can lead certain ambitious people to take shortcuts." Millennials, she writes, "grew up being told to 'fake it till you make it,' cash in now until you become a withered, irrelevant, 30-year-old prune. If you exaggerate a little bit, that's not fraud, that's hustle! Until, of course, the Justice Department comes knocking." (More fraud stories.)