MSNBC May No Longer Be 'MSNBC' Under Change

MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Tuesday they could be fired as soon as "tomorrow" amid reports that Comcast planned to spin off a bundle of cable TV networks, per Mediaite . The picture became a little clearer Wednesday as Comcast announced its media division, NBCUniversal, would spin off MSNBC, CNBC, Oxygen, USA, E!, Syfy, and the Golf Channel into a new public company. But MSNBC staffers, informed of the news by a top executive, were left with plenty of unanswered questions over the network's coming separation from NBC News, per Variety .

The executive suggested the network might have to change its name but couldn't say for certain whether MSNBC, which routinely shares reporting and contributors with NBC, would have to build a new reporting unit "from scratch," per Variety. Comcast is to keep NBC, Bravo, and the Peacock streaming service under NBCUniversal, along with its theme parks and Universal studio, reports the New York Times and BBC. The split is to be completed by the end of next year. Comcast hopes to be better positioned for growth after shedding the cable networks that have seen audiences decline with the rise of streaming.

Unencumbered by debt, the new company, temporarily dubbed SpinCo, will be well-placed to buy up rival cable networks, Comcast said. The networks, to be combined with NBCUniversal digital assets Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango, remain profitable. They generated a combined $7 billion in revenue in the year ending in September, per the BBC. "We see a real opportunity to invest and build additional scale and I'm excited about the growth opportunities this transition will unlock," says Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal's media group, who will become chief executive of the new company. (More Comcast stories.)