Forbes Would Like These Under-30 Picks Back

Sam Bankman-Fried leads the way
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 10:06 AM CST
Forbes Lists 'Hall of Shame' From Under-30 Lists
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York.   (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Forbes would like a do-over, please. Specifically, over its annual "30 Under 30" list that celebrates the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs. So many of the honorees have wound up in disgrace over the years that it's become something of a joke, notes Business Insider. (Witness this tweet, for example.) "While our process correctly weeded out folks like Fyre Festival impresario Billy McFarland and, yes, even Elizabeth Holmes—one-time superstars who all wound up fraudsters—others slipped through," the magazine writes. It has chosen its 10 "most dubious" examples of picks "we'd like to walk back." Below are five from Forbes' "Hall of Shame":

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, the newly jailed former CEO of the now-defunct FTX crypto exchange.
  • Caroline Ellison, co-CEO of Alameda Research, a trading platform affiliated with FTX.
  • Charlie Javice, charged with fraud over her college financial planning platform, Frank.
  • Martin Shkreli, aka "Pharma Bro," who was jailed over stock manipulation.
  • James O'Keefe, who stands accused of misusing funds of Project Veritas, the conservative group he founded but has since been ousted from.
Read the full list. (Or check out other lists.)

