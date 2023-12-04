Forbes Would Like These Under-30 Picks Back

Forbes would like a do-over, please. Specifically, over its annual "30 Under 30" list that celebrates the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs. So many of the honorees have wound up in disgrace over the years that it's become something of a joke, notes Business Insider. (Witness this tweet, for example.) "While our process correctly weeded out folks like Fyre Festival impresario Billy McFarland and, yes, even Elizabeth Holmes—one-time superstars who all wound up fraudsters—others slipped through," the magazine writes. It has chosen its 10 "most dubious" examples of picks "we'd like to walk back." Below are five from Forbes' "Hall of Shame":