Politics / Matt Gaetz Trump Responds to Gaetz's Withdrawal 'Matt has a wonderful future,' writes president-elect By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 21, 2024 1:08 PM CST Copied Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz, left, R-Fla., left, and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, right, look as Donald Trump exits Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool) One group of people happy that Matt Gaetz is no longer in the running to be attorney general? Republican senators, reports the Hill. No longer will they face the choice of backing him in a confirmation vote or defying the wishes of President-elect Trump. It's a "positive development," said Roger Wicker of Mississippi, while Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said Gaetz apparently got a dose of reality in his Capitol Hill meetings. "He must have gotten some signals yesterday during conversations he was having with senators that this was going to be a distraction," she said. "Good on him to recognize that and be self-aware." Related: Trump himself wrote that he appreciated Gaetz's decision. "He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," he wrote on Truth Social. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!" The New York Times reports that Gaetz learned firsthand he didn't have the votes for confirmation, quoting two anonymous sources familiar with his thinking. A quick analysis by Kyle Cheney at Politico says the takeaway is this: "Donald Trump is not a monarch." The nomination lasted only eight days, he notes, and its failure shows that checks are still in place. "But the facts here are so egregious, and Gaetz so unqualified, that I would be cautious in generalizing too much from it," adds Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California-Berkeley School of Law.