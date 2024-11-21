Trump Responds to Gaetz's Withdrawal

One group of people happy that Matt Gaetz is no longer in the running to be attorney general? Republican senators, reports the Hill. No longer will they face the choice of backing him in a confirmation vote or defying the wishes of President-elect Trump. It's a "positive development," said Roger Wicker of Mississippi, while Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said Gaetz apparently got a dose of reality in his Capitol Hill meetings. "He must have gotten some signals yesterday during conversations he was having with senators that this was going to be a distraction," she said. "Good on him to recognize that and be self-aware." Related: