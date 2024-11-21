Passengers Duct-Tape Man Who Wanted Mid-Air Exit

A man who wouldn't take no for an answer when he asked to get off a plane mid-flight was pinned down and duct-taped by other passengers on the Tuesday flight from Milwaukee to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. According to an incident report, the Canadian man tried to open a cabin door after arguing with a flight attendant on the American Airlines flight, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The man said he "needed to exit the plane immediately" before he rushed the 79-year-old flight attendant and tried to reach the cabin door.

Passengers who rushed to subdue the man were handed duct tape by a flight attendant, and the man was restrained for the final 30 minutes of the flight, ABC News reports. The DFW Airport Department of Public Safety said its officers and FBI agents boarded the plane after it arrived and the man was taken for a mental health evaluation, reports WFAA. The flight attendant was treated for wrist and neck injuries.

Doug McCright, one of the passengers who came to the rescue, tells Fox 6 the man said, "I'm getting off this plane, I gotta get off." McCright says the flight attendant "had her hand behind her back, and she was signaling that she needed help."The guy's like 6'3", probably, 6'4", so I was behind him then, and I grabbed him, pulled him back, so he couldn't reach the handle on the door." Charlie Boris, another passenger, says he rushed to help when he realized the commotion he saw wasn't a medical incident. "It was kind of a fight-or-flight situation, and everyone just really helped and put together effort, and we all get to go to Thanksgiving," he says. (More unruly passenger stories.)