Ellen DeGeneres Flees America After Trump Victory: Sources

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are apparently done with America, at least for the next four years or so. Sources who spoke to outlets including TMZ say the celebrity couple decided they needed "to get the hell out" of the country after Donald Trump won the presidential election. They reportedly already had a place in the Cotswolds, a part of south west England about two hours from London, and now they're living in it and planning to list their former home in Montecito, California. People has a more measured take on the story; its version doesn't mention Trump or the election at all.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after," the magazine's source says. She and de Rossi were even recently spotted at a local pub. As the Cut points out, Eva Longoria also recently departed the "dystopian" US to live abroad; the Telegraph reports the actress is splitting her time between Spain and Mexico. As for DeGeneres, she's also apparently done with fame: In a Netflix comedy special this year, she said she was "kicked out of show business for being mean," and that she had no plans to return. (More Ellen DeGeneres stories.)