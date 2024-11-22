What to Know About New AG Nominee Pam Bondi

Matt Gaetz is out and Pam Bondi is in as the new nominee for attorney general. Here are some highlights from the slew of biographical pieces now moving about her:

A first: The big fact about the 59-year-old Bondi is that she served as the first female attorney general of Florida from 2011-2019, notes the AP. Before that, she was a prosecutor in Hillsborough County for nearly 20 years. She thus has far more experience for the post than Gaetz, as well as less political baggage. The Hill sees her as a "more palatable choice" for Senate Republicans.

The big fact about the 59-year-old Bondi is that she served as the first female attorney general of Florida from 2011-2019, notes the AP. Before that, she was a prosecutor in Hillsborough County for nearly 20 years. She thus has far more experience for the post than Gaetz, as well as less political baggage. The Hill sees her as a "more palatable choice" for Senate Republicans. As attorney general: The Tallahassee Democrat hits key moments of her AG tenure, including how she led an unsuccessful multistate lawsuit to overturn ObamaCare. Bondi also "led a statewide effort to eliminate 'pill mills,' pulled the state into a lawsuit against Obama's immigration policy, defended Florida's same-sex marriage ban (although she has said she was simply upholding the constitution), co-authored a presidential report on the opioid crisis and worked with multiple agencies and legislators for programs and laws to fight fentanyl trafficking."