On Popular Asthma Pill, 'Something That's Concerning'

When Merck debuted its Singulair asthma pill in the late '90s, an appealing alternative to asthma sufferers who relied on inhalers, the pharmaceuticals company compared it to a "sugar pill" in terms of side effects, calling any distribution of the drug to the brains of the millions of adults and kids who'd come to take the generic version annually "minimal," per Reuters . However, the outlet notes that "thousands" of reports eventually started coming in on neuropsychiatric episodes in patients who took the anti-inflammatory drug (generic name: montelukast), including "dozens" of suicides. Now, an FDA panel tasked to look into these incidents says that Singulair may be linked to serious mental-health issues in some patients.

In the research presented Wednesday at an American College of Toxicology meeting in Austin, Texas, Jessica Oliphant of the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research said lab tests had found "significant binding" of montelukast to various receptors in the brain, and she verified that the drug had been noted to invade the brains of rats. Those receptors control everything from mood and impulse control to cognition and sleep, the Institute of Molecular Regenerative Medicine's Julia Marschallinger and Ludwig Aigner tell Reuters. Oliphant noted at Wednesday's gathering that "these data indicate that montelukast is highest in brain regions known to be involved in [psychiatric effects]."

Marschallinger and Aigner note that the binding phenomenon doesn't necessarily indicate a cause-effect relationship and doesn't offer any hints on who might develop mental health issues, though Marschallinger says that "it's definitely doing something that's concerning." Warnings about Singulair have been floating all year, including one from New York AG Letitia James in February. There's been a "black box" warning on the drug's label since 2020. Despite the findings, the FDA says it's not yet planning another label update on Singulair packaging, as its study hasn't been finalized and more investigation is needed. Organon, a Merck spinoff that now markets Singulair, said in a statement, "The product label for Singulair contains appropriate information regarding Singulair benefits, risks, and reported adverse reactions."