Whatever You Do, Don't Wash That Turkey

Ready or not, the holidays are here. It's a time when many Americans accustomed to preparing simple meals find themselves responsible for safely serving multi-dish feasts. It's no easy task, the AP reports. Outbreaks of some types of food poisoning tend to rise in November and December, according to the CDC. Tainted turkey, undercooked stuffing, and germ-laced gravy from holiday buffets have all led to illnesses—and even deaths. It can be tricky for occasional cooks to prepare big meals in a way that avoids the common hazards that can make people sick, says Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University.