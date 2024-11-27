Whatever You Do, Don't Wash That Turkey

Ready or not, the holidays are here. It's a time when many Americans accustomed to preparing simple meals find themselves responsible for safely serving multi-dish feasts. It's no easy task, the AP reports. Outbreaks of some types of food poisoning tend to rise in November and December, according to the CDC. Tainted turkey, undercooked stuffing, and germ-laced gravy from holiday buffets have all led to illnesses—and even deaths. It can be tricky for occasional cooks to prepare big meals in a way that avoids the common hazards that can make people sick, says Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University.
"Cooking takes longer with big masses of food. Cooling takes longer with big masses of food," says Schaffner, who co-hosts the food-safety podcast "Risky or Not?" And nearly 90% of US hosts plan to serve turkey on Thanksgiving this year, according to the turkey producer Butterball. But raw turkey can harbor illness-causing bacteria such as salmonella, campylobacter, and other germs. It must be handled safely to prevent those bugs from contaminating refrigerator surfaces, sinks, and kitchen counters. Together with podcast co-host Benjamin Chapman, a food scientist at North Carolina State University, Schaffner outlined common ways to keep holiday meals both festive and safe:
- Thaw the turkey. A frozen bird must be thawed first. There are several accepted methods, including in the refrigerator, in the microwave, or in cold running water, Schaffner says. "All of these methods pose risks," he cautions. A frozen turkey needs about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of weight to thaw in a refrigerator, according to the Agriculture Department. If you use a microwave or the cold water method, the bird must be cooked immediately. For details about safe turkey handling, check out the thawing and cooking calculators created by the USDA.
- Don't wash the turkey. It's a bad idea to rinse it in the sink, even though many cooks still insist on the practice, says Chapman. "Anything that hits that surface and generates spray is going to basically spread contamination around your kitchen," he says. Instead, pat the turkey dry with paper towels, or use a kitchen towel and disinfect it in the laundry.
- Roast the turkey. Turkey needs to reach a cooked temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to tell if it's cooked is to use a tip-sensitive digital thermometer inserted in the innermost section of the thigh, not touching bone. Don't rely on the plastic pop-up thermometers stuck in some commercial turkeys. Chapman says those buttons can activate well before the bird is actually done. At the same time, don't determine doneness by relying on signs such as golden-brown skin, whether the meat is no longer pink, or whether the juices run clear. "None of those are great indicators of temperature," Chapman says.
- Be aware of temperature. For all the dishes served, it's crucial to avoid the so-called danger zone of temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can easily grow. The key is to keep hot foods piping hot and cold foods cold—and to refrigerate everything promptly, Schaffner says. Specifically, within two hours of the time they finished cooking, and in shallow containers (no more than 2 inches deep for dense foods) so they cool down faster.
- Clean, clean, clean. Wash your hands before preparing food and after touching raw poultry. Use separate cutting boards, knives, and other utensils when handling raw meat and fresh foods such as vegetables and salads. Clean any surface that may be contaminated first with soap and water and then sanitize with a disinfectant—a two-step process.
(More Thanksgiving
stories.)