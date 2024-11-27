'Scathing' Ruling Means Rikers Could Soon Be in Federal Hands

A federal judge on Wednesday found New York City in contempt for failing to reel in the violence and excessive force at its jails, a "scathing ruling" in the AP's view that could see Rikers Island taken over by the feds in short order. What you need to know:

The 65-page ruling: Judge Laura Taylor Swain found NYC and its Department of Correction violated the constitutional rights of both prisoners and staffers by exposing them to danger. She noted the city had failed to comply with 18 separate provisions of court orders related to security, staffing, supervision, use of force, and the safety of young detainees.

What's next: Swain wrote she will likely assign an outside authority called a receiver and ordered the city and lawyers representing prisoners to come up with a plan for a federal receivership by Jan. 14.