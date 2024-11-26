Pilot Transporting Rescue Dogs Crashes and Dies

A pilot who transported rescue dogs to shelter and care facilities around the country died Sunday when his plane crashed in New York's Catskill Mountains. Seuk Kim, 49, a South Korea native of Springfield, Virginia, was found dead alongside a dog he was transporting for a nonprofit, NBC News reports, adding that a second dog was found with two broken legs. The Labrador-mix puppy named Whiskey "was pretty scared and it was dug down into the snow," Green County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky tells the AP . A third dog, a 18-month-old yorkie terrier mix named Pluto, was initially reported missing, according to the sheriff's office. It was later found with minor injuries and taken to an animal care facility.

The crash was reported around 6:10pm Sunday in the town of Windham. Kusminsky says visibility was poor and Kim had asked to change his altitude due to turbulence. Kusminsky adds there was a foot of snow on the ground at the crash site. The National Weather Service had reported light rain in the area. An autopsy will be conducted on Kim's body. He had been flying a four seat, propeller-driven Mooney M20J from Maryland to Albany, New York, roughly 50 miles northeast from where he crashed. Tributes to the pilot have been flooding in online. The director of NY's Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said Kim had "helped to save the lives of hundreds of animals who would have otherwise been euthanized due to overcrowding at animal shelters." (More plane crash stories.)