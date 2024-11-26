Lauren Boebert Joins Cameo, Swiftly Exits Under Scrutiny

Lauren Boebert became the first sitting member of Congress to join video messaging platform Cameo over the weekend before apparently realizing the move may violate House ethics rules. Boebert followed former Reps. Matt Gaetz and George Santos onto the platform on Saturday, offering personalized advice messages starting at $250. "Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever's on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me," the Colorado Republican said in a video viewable on Cameo as of Monday, per the Hill. A day later, when members questioned whether the profile violated House ethics rules, it swiftly disappeared.