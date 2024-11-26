UK's Top Court Hears Case on Definition of 'Woman'

The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a legal challenge focusing on the definition of "woman" in a long-running dispute between a women's rights campaign group and the Scottish government. Five judges at Britain's highest court were considering the case, which seeks to clarify whether a transgender person with a gender recognition certificate that recognizes them as female can be regarded as a woman under equality laws, the AP reports. While the case centers on Scottish laws, the campaign group bringing the challenge, For Women Scotland (FWS), has said its outcome could have UK-wide consequences for sex-based rights as well as everyday single-sex services such as toilets and hospital wards.