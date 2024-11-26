UK's Top Court Hears Case on Definition of 'Woman'

Group is challenging Scottish law that includes transgender women in definition
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 26, 2024 5:16 PM CST
UK's Top Court Hears Case on Definition of 'Woman'
The main entrance of the Supreme Court in London.   (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The UK Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a legal challenge focusing on the definition of "woman" in a long-running dispute between a women's rights campaign group and the Scottish government. Five judges at Britain's highest court were considering the case, which seeks to clarify whether a transgender person with a gender recognition certificate that recognizes them as female can be regarded as a woman under equality laws, the AP reports. While the case centers on Scottish laws, the campaign group bringing the challenge, For Women Scotland (FWS), has said its outcome could have UK-wide consequences for sex-based rights as well as everyday single-sex services such as toilets and hospital wards.

  • Background. The case stems from a 2018 law passed by the Scottish Parliament stating that there should be a 50% female representation on the boards of Scottish public bodies. That law included transgender women in its definition of women.The women's rights group successfully challenged that law, arguing that its redefinition of "woman" went beyond parliament's powers.
  • Background, II. Scottish officials then issued guidance stating that the definition of "woman" included a transgender woman who has a gender recognition certificate. FWS is seeking to overturn that. The challenge was rejected by a court in 2022, but the group was granted permission last year to take its case to the Supreme Court.

  • "Immutable biological state." Aidan O'Neill, a lawyer acting for FWS, told the Supreme Court judges on Tuesday that under the Equality Act "sex" should refer to biological sex and as understood "in ordinary, everyday language." "Our position is your sex, whether you are a man or a woman or a girl or a boy is determined from conception in utero, even before one's birth, by one's body," he said. "It is an expression of one's bodily reality. It is an immutable biological state."
  • Amnesty International weighs in. Opponents, including Amnesty International, say barring transgender people who hold a gender recognition certificate from protections against sex discrimination conflicts with human rights principles. Amnesty submitted a written intervention to the court, saying it was concerned about the deterioration of the rights for trans people in the UK and abroad. "A blanket policy of barring trans women from single-sex services is not a proportionate means to achieve a legitimate aim," the human rights group said.
(More United Kingdom stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X