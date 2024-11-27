Biden: Ceasefire Deal Is Designed to Be Permanent

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah "reminds us that peace is possible," President Biden said in remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday. Biden said he had spoken to Israeli and Lebanese leaders and the ceasefire would take effect at 4am local time on Wednesday, which is 9pm Eastern on Tuesday, reports Reuters . Biden said Israel would gradually withdraw its remaining forces from Lebanon over the next 60 days under the ceasefire deal, which was brokered by the US and France. Thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers will be deployed in the south of the country as the Israelis withdraw. Hezbollah is expected to move its heavy weaponry 16 miles north of the border.

"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said. "What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again." Biden said the US and France would work to ensure the ceasefire was respected, but he said no American combat troops would be involved, reports the New York Times. The deal ends more than a year of fighting. Both sides traded attacks in the final hours before the deal was due to take effect, the Guardian reports. Beirut was hit by more Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah launched drones at what it said were "sensitive military targets" in Tel Aviv.

As part of the agreement, Hezbollah dropped its demand that there be a ceasefire in Gaza before there is a ceasefire in Lebanon. In his Rose Garden remarks, Biden said he would work with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey to renew a push for a Gaza ceasefire, the Times reports. "They, too, deserve an end to the fighting and displacement," he said. "The people of Gaza have been through hell. Their world has been absolutely shattered. Far too many civilians in Gaza have suffered far too much." For Hamas, he said, the "only way out" is to release the remaining hostages seized in last year's Oct. 7 attacks.