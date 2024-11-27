3 Americans Detained by China Freed in Swap

Three Americans detained for years in China are coming home. Washington and Beijing agreed on a prisoner swap made public Wednesday, reports the Washington Post and the AP . The freed Americans—all of whom were considered to be wrongfully detained in the eyes of the US—are:

"Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years," the White House said in a statement, per the Post. The US didn't immediately say who it had freed in exchange for the Americans. (More US-China relations stories.)