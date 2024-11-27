DOJ: Cow Onesie in Man's Luggage Had Criminal Element

A grown man traveling with a cow pajama onesie could be considered odd. Federal prosecutors say the situation was actually criminal. Raj Matharu of Northridge, California, was arrested at LAX on Nov. 7 as he attempted to fly to Sydney, Australia, with two checked bags. X-ray screening of those bags turned up an "anomaly" that spurred a secondary inspection. Per a DOJ press release , inside were "white or light-colored clothing items"—including that onesie, as well as towels, a sweater, and eight pairs of women's underwear, among other things—"that were dried stiff and covered in a white residue" that testing showed to be meth. NBC News reports the meth-soaked clothing weighed 71.5 pounds.

Matharu was intercepted on the jet bridge and later arrested. Homeland Security Investigations agent Megan Palmer wrote in an affidavit, "I believe in this instance the white methamphetamine was 'washed' into the white clothing and left to dry. Based on my training and experience, I know that over time in a room temperature or cold environment, the solution would evaporate and then the powdered methamphetamine would separate from the shirt, forming a white residue." Matharu, 31, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life. He's set to be arraigned on Dec. 2 and is free on $10,000 bond in the meantime. (More weird crimes stories.)