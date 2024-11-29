She Had a Fateful Friendship With Janis Joplin

Louisiana-born Peggy Caserta hoped to become a flight attendant, but airsickness left her stuck at a desk job with Delta in San Francisco. There, "she was lucky—or prescient—enough to start a business at what would become ground zero for the counterculture," reports the New York Times in Caserta's obituary. She died Nov. 21 at the age of 84 of unspecified causes. Caserta's Mnasidika clothing boutique in Haight-Ashbury attracted "a ragtag bunch of drug smugglers and musicians," among them Janis Joplin, who tried to buy a pair of $4.95 jeans on layaway; Caserta gave them to her for free, and a friendship was born. All that would implode in late 1970. On Oct. 2, the dope-shooting friends and their newly obtained stash of heroin were staying at the Hollywood Landmark Hotel.

The Times reports Joplin's then-boyfriend was to join them, expecting a threesome. Caserta declined and checked in at the Chateau Marmont instead; Joplin died of an apparent OD two days later. Per the obit, Caserta was raked over the coals by friends of Joplin who blamed her for the singer's death; her tell-all, Going Down With Janis, was decried as "trash." Caserta said she only sat for interviews and never saw the ghostwritten book prior to publication. The $2,000 she said she made from it was spent on drugs. She didn't get clean until 2004, and what happened in the interim was a roller coaster of drugs, scams, and prison—including months spent pretending to be the partner of a man in prison in Mexico, which allowed her to stay at the facility—where she helped her friends dig an escape tunnel. (Read the full obit.)