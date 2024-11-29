After Fiasco on National TV, Time Runs Out for Coach

It's not just that the Chicago Bears have lost their last six games under head coach Matt Eberflus—it's the way they've been losing. The end-of-game mismanagement was witnessed by a national TV audience during the NFL's showcase Thanksgiving game between the Bears and Detroit Lions. Trailing 23-20, with the Bears offense on the Lions' 41-yard line, Chicago inexplicably let the last 25 seconds or so run off the clock without calling a timeout, Yahoo Sports reports. Quarterback Caleb Williams had taken a lot of time looking over the field before at last calling for the final snap, the AP points out. The final play was a long, incomplete pass—not a field goal attempt that could have tied the game. On Friday morning, Eberflus was fired.

The coach defended his time management after the game, saying he was trying to complete a pass and save the timeout to set up the field goal attempt. "I like what we did there," Eberflus said, adding, "It just didn't work out." Other last-minute embarrassments this season include a botched Hail Mary, during which a Bears cornerback taunted fans instead of defending, and a blocked 46-yard field goal after Chicago decided against running one more play to try to improve field position, per ESPN. For his career, Eberflus is 5-19 in one-score games, the worst record of any coach with at least 20 such decisions in NFL history.

There's another historical aspect to the dismissal. The Bears had never fired a coach during a season in their century of existence, which had been a point of pride. Eberflus, on the other hand, had fired eight assistant coaches in two seasons. Bears fans "deserve better results," team President Kevin Warren said Friday, per the Chicago Tribune. The Bears, now 4-8, announced that their interim offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown, will become their interim head coach.