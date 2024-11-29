With No Stomachs, Family Ate Thanksgiving Dinner Slowly

Three members of a California family who had their stomachs surgically removed because of a rare genetic disorder can still eat Thanksgiving dinner—but they have to take it slowly. "We were gorgers that became grazers," 30-year-old Kori Myers tells People. "We celebrate Thanksgiving for a week now because of how many leftovers we have—we all eat much less." Kori, brother Tyler, 28; and father Greg, 52, take small bites of food, chew for a long time, and then take more bites hours later.

Greg Myers, an Air Force vet who now develops software for the service, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, months after he started having trouble swallowing. Genetic testing revealed that he had a mutation called CDH-1. Both his children also tested positive.