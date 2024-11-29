With No Stomachs, Family Ate Thanksgiving Dinner Slowly

Father, 2 kids have rare genetic mutation that puts them at high risk of stomach cancer
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2024 5:10 PM CST
Greg Myers says they can all still eat turkey, "just little tiny bites."   (AP Photo/Bree Fowler, File)

Three members of a California family who had their stomachs surgically removed because of a rare genetic disorder can still eat Thanksgiving dinner—but they have to take it slowly. "We were gorgers that became grazers," 30-year-old Kori Myers tells People. "We celebrate Thanksgiving for a week now because of how many leftovers we have—we all eat much less." Kori, brother Tyler, 28; and father Greg, 52, take small bites of food, chew for a long time, and then take more bites hours later.

  • Greg Myers, an Air Force vet who now develops software for the service, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, months after he started having trouble swallowing. Genetic testing revealed that he had a mutation called CDH-1. Both his children also tested positive.

  • Having the mutation "means that you are at high risk for developing a very aggressive form of stomach cancer called hereditary diffuse gastric cancer," per the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It also puts women at risk of a form of breast cancer called lobular breast cancer.
  • Greg had his stomach removed two days after the family went all-out on a Christmas dinner in 2021. He has been cancer-free for long periods but recently started chemo again. Tyler, an Air Force vet who now works for the Coast Guard, had his removed in January 2022 after learning that he had stage 1 stomach cancer cells.
  • Kori had her stomach removed in March 2022 and had a double mastectomy months later. She says she had planned to spend 20 years in the Air Force, but was medically retired because side effects from the gastroectomy made her "non-deployable." A biopsy found she was cancer-free, but "this type of cancer usually has zero symptoms until stage 3 or 4. Normally, by then, it's really difficult to beat," mother Kristie says.

  • Greg, Tyler, and Kori lost significant amounts of weight after the surgery. They eat mostly protein and take vitamin pills because they can't digest salads. This year, they went camping for Thanksgiving, planning to cook turkey in a portable convection oven. "We're still going to cook all day. We're still going to eat all the things," Kristie says.
  • The family members are advocates for genetic testing and stomach cancer screening, People reports. "I'm really passionate about early detection and getting insurance to pay for that testing that's done–just like a colonoscopy," Kristie says.
