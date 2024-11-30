After Explosion, Kosovo Blames 'Terrorist Act' on Serbia

Kosovo accused neighboring Serbia of a "terrorist act" on Saturday after an explosion at a canal that carries water to two main power plants, temporarily cutting electricity in its cities. Serbia denied the accusation, per Politico Europe , which reports the episode has escalated tensions between the Baltic nations. Serbia's foreign minister answered with a suggestion that Kosovo's government was to blame but provided no evidence of that. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack in the northern part of the country.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused criminal elements in Serbia of complicity, also without evidence, per Reuters. "This is not a random attack; it was well-organized and planned by a professional group … aiming to maximize the damage done to Kosovo and its citizens," Kosovo's interior minister told reporters. The government was increasing security at strategic sites and working to bolster its water and power supplies. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has not recognized its neighbor as independent.

A black bag holding about 40 pounds of explosives was left on a section of the aqueduct in Zubin Potok, and the blast was triggered by a wired detonator, police said, per Politico Europe. Police also said they seized a "huge arsenal of weapons," per Deutsche Welle. "This is the single most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure since the end of the conflict in the country," Xhelal Svecla, the interior minister, said Saturday evening.