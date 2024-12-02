To Pay Medical Bills, James Van Der Beek Is Hawking Merch

Less than a month after announcing his colorectal cancer diagnosis to the world, actor James Van Der Beek announced that he was selling merchandise tied to his starring role in Varsity Blues to help fund his treatment. The actor took to Instagram with a video montage of photos of him with a football in hand, wearing a Varsity Blues jersey bearing the name of character Jonathan "Mox" Moxon.

"Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me. Grab yours now at the link in my bio or head over to JVDB.Shop. 100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own)," the caption reads. The Guardian reports the signed shirts cost $80, while unsigned ones are available for half that. (More James Van Der Beek stories.)