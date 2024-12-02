Oxford Reveals Its Word of the Year

Oxford is out with its 2024 word of the year, and it's a term that's appeared on other end-of-year lists: "brain rot," referencing what happens to one's brain when one mindlessly scrolls social media and other trivial online content. Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary, came up with a shortlist that also included "demure," "dynamic pricing," "lore," "romantasy," and "slop," and more than 37,000 people voted to determine the winner. In a statement, Oxford University Press says the winning term "gained new prominence in 2024 as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media."