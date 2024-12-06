This Is the Best City for Singles

Atlanta is WalletHub's top choice, while Pearl City, Hawaii, appears to be a dating desert
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 6, 2024 12:00 PM CST
If you're single and ready to mingle—and nearly half the nation fits at least the first part—some US cities are better than others when it comes to the dating scene. "The best cities for singles have large, gender-balanced single populations, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor, daytime and nighttime activities," says analyst Chip Lupo of WalletHub. "They also have reasonable prices for dating activities or high average incomes to help ease the sting of inflation." The site looked at more than 180 of the most populated American cities using nearly three dozen metrics in three main categories: fun and recreation, the cost of all that fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Here, the 10 top and bottom cities for singles:

Best Cities

  1. Atlanta
  2. Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Fun & Recreation" category)
  3. Seattle
  4. Pittsburgh
  5. Tampa, Florida
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. Madison, Wisconsin
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Denver
  10. Austin, Texas

Worst Cities

  1. Jackson, Mississippi
  2. Yonkers, New York
  3. Grand Prairie, Texas
  4. Warwick, Rhode Island
  5. Hialeah, Florida
  6. Glendale, California
  7. Columbia, Maryland
  8. Brownsville, Texas (last in "Dating Opportunities" category)
  9. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  10. Pearl City, Hawaii (last in "Fun & Recreation" category)
Check out the list in full here. (These are the most fun cities in America.)

