To Escape Execution, She'll Need to Find $9B

One of Vietnam's richest women, sentenced to death over what the BBC calls "the world's biggest bank fraud," has lost her appeal. But real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, found to have embezzled $12.5 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank, could still avoid execution—if she agrees to pay back most of what she stole. Under Vietnamese law, the 68-year-old can avoid a death sentence by returning 75% of the embezzled assets, the Guardian reports. If Lan does so, her sentence could be reduced to life in prison. But whether or not she can come up with $9 billion remains to be seen.

"The total value of her holdings actually exceeds the required compensation amount," one of her lawyers told the BBC before the appeal was rejected. The defense has argued Lan—separately sentenced to life in prison for money laundering in October—already paid back the required amount in turning over more than 600 properties to the court, per CBS News. Lawyers have also made the case that, because of the death penalty, Lan is unable to negotiate the best price in the sale of her assets, more than 1,000 of which have been frozen, per the BBC. "Now, in effect, in a race with the executioner to raise the funds she needs," Lan is reportedly asking friends for loans.

Prosecutors said around $27 billion, equivalent to 6% of Vietnam's 2023 GDP, was misappropriated, and $12.5 billion was embezzled from SCB under Lan's control. They argued there should be no leniency for the founder of development group Van Thinh Phat, whose crimes were "huge and without precedent," and the High People's Court in Ho Chi Minh City agreed Tuesday, finding "no basis" to reduce her sentence, per CBS and CNN. However, Lan hasn't yet exhausted all of her appeals and can still ask the president for amnesty. If that doesn't work, she'll have some time to round up the $9 million: A lawyer said Tuesday that Lan is unlikely to face lethal injection for several years.