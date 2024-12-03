South Korean President Declares Martial Law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the country's opposition of sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities, per the AP . Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing, vowing to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order." It wasn't immediately clear how the steps would affect the country's governance and democracy. The BBC notes that Yoon didn't spell out specifics.

The AP provides some political context: Yoon, whose approval rating is on the decline, has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022. His conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals. Under martial law, the government can suspend civil rights, notes the BBC, but it was not clear whether that would be the case.