Cruise Ship Completes Trip, Learns Passenger Is Missing

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man believed to have gone overboard from a cruise ship as it was returning to San Francisco after a voyage to Ensenada, Mexico. The Ruby Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, arrived in San Francisco at 6:50am Monday following the five-day trip. Officials searched the ship several times for the missing passenger, according to a statement released by the cruise line, per the AP. They also scoured security videos, but there was no sign of the man, a 72-year-old American citizen traveling alone, the statement says.