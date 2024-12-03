France Is On the Brink of a Major Crisis

It looks all but certain that France's government will collapse this week, giving it the unwanted distinction of being the shortest-lived government in modern French history, reports the AP. The ramifications, however, go beyond France. The collapse is expected to happen on Wednesday or Thursday, whenever parliament holds a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Michel Barnier. By all accounts, he has virtually no prayer of surviving. Coverage:
- The basics: President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier as prime minister only in September, per the New York Times. The role isn't easy: France's parliament is made up of three blocs of roughly equal strength: the left-wing New Popular Front, the far-right National Rally, and centrist allies of Macron. Barnier is in the latter group.
- The trigger: Barnier incensed the left and right by using what's known in France as the "nuclear option" to push through a social security budget bill without a vote, per France 24 (which has an in-depth explainer of what's happening). The left and far-right parties immediately introduced no-confidence motions, and they have plenty of votes between them to topple Barnier and leave France without a government.