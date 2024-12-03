France Is On the Brink of a Major Crisis

Government is poised to collapse, and the ramifications could be widespread
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 3, 2024 11:58 AM CST
France Is On the Brink of a Major Crisis
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier attends a debate at the National Assembly in Paris.   (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

It looks all but certain that France's government will collapse this week, giving it the unwanted distinction of being the shortest-lived government in modern French history, reports the AP. The ramifications, however, go beyond France. The collapse is expected to happen on Wednesday or Thursday, whenever parliament holds a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Michel Barnier. By all accounts, he has virtually no prayer of surviving. Coverage:

  • The basics: President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier as prime minister only in September, per the New York Times. The role isn't easy: France's parliament is made up of three blocs of roughly equal strength: the left-wing New Popular Front, the far-right National Rally, and centrist allies of Macron. Barnier is in the latter group.
  • The trigger: Barnier incensed the left and right by using what's known in France as the "nuclear option" to push through a social security budget bill without a vote, per France 24 (which has an in-depth explainer of what's happening). The left and far-right parties immediately introduced no-confidence motions, and they have plenty of votes between them to topple Barnier and leave France without a government.

  • The stakes: "What is at stake is France's financial stability," Marta Lorimer of Cardiff University tells France 24. "If the government falls, France is effectively going into the new year without a budget and no clear majority to pass one. Although it will be possible to extend the 2024 budget to avoid a government shutdown, this does mean that no new measures can be introduced, be it cuts or expenditures, and it is unclear how—or when—a new budget could be passed."
  • The stakes, II: Politico foresees a possible financial crisis not only for Europe's second-largest economy but for the larger eurozone. "France is weakened by a tremendous deficit that Barnier was trying to rein in with massive spending cuts and tax hikes," the story explains. "The collapse of Barnier's government is already scaring financial markets—so much so that on Monday they considered Greek bonds a better credit than French bonds."
  • What's next? Assuming Barnier falls, things get complicated. There would be no government shutdown, as would happen in the US, but France would be without a spending plan for the new year. Macron could take emergency measures to impose a budget, but it would be politically risky, per the Times. He'll also have to name a new prime minister. He can't however, call new parliamentary elections until the summer, and Macron himself is in office until 2027. He's facing increasing pressure to resign before then but has so far resisted.
