Campbell's Drops After CEO Takes NFL Job

Salesforce helped pull the market higher after delivering stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit fell just short. CEO Mark Benioff highlighted the company's artificial-intelligence offering for customers, saying "the rise of autonomous AI agents is revolutionizing global labor, reshaping how industries operate and scale." The stock of the company, which helps businesses manage their customers, rose 11%. Marvell Technology jumped even more after delivering better results than expected, up 23.2%. CEO Matt Murphy said the semiconductor supplier is seeing strong demand from AI and gave a forecast for profit in the upcoming quarter that topped analysts' expectations, the AP reports.

They helped offset an 8.6% drop for Foot Locker, which reported profit and revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations. CEO Mary Dillon said the company is taking a more cautious view, and it cut its forecasts for sales and profit this year. Campbell's fell 6.2% for another of the S&P 500's sharper losses despite increasing its dividend and reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations, and the NFL's Washington Commanders hired Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse as its team president.

Airline stocks gained after JetBlue Airways said it saw stronger bookings for travel in November and December following the presidential election. It said it's also benefiting from lower fuel prices, as well as lower costs due to improved on-time performance. JetBlue jumped 8.3%, while Southwest Airlines climbed 3.6%.