Becoming a Gettysburg Guide Is Almost Impossibly Hard

On Saturday, the National Park Service will administer the exam one must pass to become a guide at Gettysburg National Military Park—and to say that it's difficult would be a wild understatement. The Wall Street Journal reports the 180-question, three-essay test "requires an encyclopedic knowledge of the 1863 battle, as well as a firm grasp of the lead-up to the war and its aftermath." And passing it is only the first step. Those who manage to do so will then sit through interviews to test their communication skills; go through an intensive weekend that will evaluate their geographical knowledge of the 6,000-acre site; and give a two-hour mock tour of a location that hold more than 1,300 monuments and memorials, per the Pocono Record .

Of the 97 people who last sat for the test in 2017, only nine became licensed guides. Richard Schroeder, who became a guide in 2016, told the Record, "I'm an orthopedic surgeon, and this was as hard—or harder—than getting board certified as an orthopedic surgeon." The Journal explains it's such a challenging and cutthroat undertaking that some people spend years studying. Others take even bigger steps. Michael Lentz, 37, left Colorado in 2019 to live near Gettysburg to prepare—without knowing when the next test would take place.

Since the 1930s, the NPS has kept the number of guides at around 150; there are currently closer to 130, hence the scheduled test. Those who make it through what the Civil War Monitor has called "the hardest test in history" will have bragging rights but not bunches of money. As longtime guide Fred Hawthorne puts it, the job "has no pension, no health plan, no sick leave. If you bust your rear end, you might make $50,000 a year." (More Gettysburg stories.)