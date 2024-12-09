New Jersey Bans Book Bans

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Monday to prohibit public and school libraries from banning books in the state and to enshrine protections against civil and criminal charges for librarians who comply with the law. The measure is set to take effect in a year, but the state education commissioner and state librarian are authorized to begin taking steps to implement the law.

New Jersey becomes the latest Democrat-led state to enact a ban on book bans, joining Illinois and Minnesota, the AP reports. Murphy signed the bill at Princeton's public library, a short walk from Princeton University's ivy-draped campus, and cast the legislation in the context of Republican-leaning states that have prohibited certain books in recent years. "Across the nation, we have seen attempts to suppress and censor the stories and experiences of others. I'm proud to amplify the voices of our past and present, as there is no better way for our children to prepare for the future than to read freely," Murphy said.