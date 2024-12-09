New Jersey Bans Book Bans

New law covers school, public libraries
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 9, 2024 2:49 PM CST
Retired librarian Martha Hickson speaks at Princeton Public Library on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.   (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Monday to prohibit public and school libraries from banning books in the state and to enshrine protections against civil and criminal charges for librarians who comply with the law. The measure is set to take effect in a year, but the state education commissioner and state librarian are authorized to begin taking steps to implement the law.

  • New Jersey becomes the latest Democrat-led state to enact a ban on book bans, joining Illinois and Minnesota, the AP reports. Murphy signed the bill at Princeton's public library, a short walk from Princeton University's ivy-draped campus, and cast the legislation in the context of Republican-leaning states that have prohibited certain books in recent years. "Across the nation, we have seen attempts to suppress and censor the stories and experiences of others. I'm proud to amplify the voices of our past and present, as there is no better way for our children to prepare for the future than to read freely," Murphy said.

  • Under the law, public and school libraries are barred from excluding books because of the origin, background, or views of the material or of its authors. Censoring books will also be prohibited solely because a person finds them offensive. The bill permits restriction in the case of "developmentally inappropriate material" for certain age groups. The measure also requires local school boards and the governing bodies of public libraries to set up policies for book curation and the removal of library materials, including a way to address concerns over certain items.
  • According to the American Library Association, over 4,200 works in school and public libraries were targeted in 2023, a jump from the old record of nearly 2,600 books in 2022. Many challenged books 2023 had LGBTQ+ and racial themes. Restrictions in some states have increased so much that librarians and administrators worry about lawsuits, hefty fines and even imprisonment if they provide books that others regard as inappropriate. This year, lawmakers in more than 15 states introduced bills to impose harsh penalties on libraries or librarians.
  • Librarians hailed the measure's enactment. Karen Grant, president of the New Jersey Association of School Librarians, said the bill recognizes librarians' professionalism and promotes libraries as a source of information. "The bill will protect the intellectual freedom of students as well as acknowledge that school libraries are centers for voluntary inquiry, fostering students' growth and development," Grant said.
